Cops escort jet-skier to shore, serve Michigan City murder warrant

MICHIGAN CITY — A 22-year-old Michigan City man is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond in the shooting death of a LaPorte man over the Fourth of July weekend.
The shooting reportedly stemmed over an earlier altercation, and a stolen cellphone and set of car keys, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
As police were dispatched the night of July 4 for a report of shots fired in the area of Lake Hills School, Antonio Jesus Rivera, 22, of LaPorte, was found injured by police in a crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle near East U.S. 12 and Liberty Trail.
Rivera was transported to Franciscan Health in Michigan City, where he pronounced dead, police said.
After a two-week investigation, police announced the arrest of Zachariah Colton Vigil. Vigil was arrested Wednesday on a murder warrant after he was spotted operating a jet ski on Lake James near Angola and escorted to shore, authorities said.
Angola is about two hours east of LaPorte County.
Police say Rivera got into an altercation in Washington Park's Stop 2 parking lot the night of July 4, which led to a woman being pushed to the ground.
The woman soon noticed her cellphone and car keys were missing, police said. She and her friends began tracking the phone, learning Rivera had the device, police said.
The parties arranged to meet with Rivera at Lake Hills School to return the cellphone, police said. When Rivera arrived, he was armed and fired off his weapon, police said.
He then fled the area and was allegedly chased by Vigil, who was alone in another vehicle. Vigil allegedly returned fire near Washington Park Boulevard and Liberty Trail.
The gunfire struck Rivera as he was driving, causing him to crash into a nearby building, police said.
A forensic autopsy determined the manner of Rivera's death to be a homicide.
Investigators collected several spent shell casings from an area surrounding the scene.
“Detective (Arwen) LaMotte, as well as many others are to be commended for their efforts in thoroughly investigating and apprehending this dangerous murder suspect," Chief Dion Campbell said in a news release. "Many sacrificed their 4th of July holiday and countless hours leading up to this arrest to assure that the residents of Michigan City and LaPorte County remain safe. I am very proud of the Michigan City Police Department and sincerely appreciate the assistance from the cooperating agencies that worked together to bring this case to a safe conclusion."
Assisting agencies included the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center, LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.
Vigil's initial court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Michigan Bergerson in LaPorte County Superior Court #1.
