Cops escort jet-skier to shore, serve Michigan City murder warrant

The parties arranged to meet with Rivera at Lake Hills School to return the cellphone, police said. When Rivera arrived, he was armed and fired off his weapon, police said.

He then fled the area and was allegedly chased by Vigil, who was alone in another vehicle. Vigil allegedly returned fire near Washington Park Boulevard and Liberty Trail.

The gunfire struck Rivera as he was driving, causing him to crash into a nearby building, police said.

A forensic autopsy determined the manner of Rivera's death to be a homicide.

Investigators collected several spent shell casings from an area surrounding the scene.

“Detective (Arwen) LaMotte, as well as many others are to be commended for their efforts in thoroughly investigating and apprehending this dangerous murder suspect," Chief Dion Campbell said in a news release. "Many sacrificed their 4th of July holiday and countless hours leading up to this arrest to assure that the residents of Michigan City and LaPorte County remain safe. I am very proud of the Michigan City Police Department and sincerely appreciate the assistance from the cooperating agencies that worked together to bring this case to a safe conclusion."