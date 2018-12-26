LAPORTE — A tracking phone stolen from a LaPorte store led officers to the men responsible for taking more than $10,000 worth of iPhones during a Christmas Eve holdup, police said.
Kentrell Hatton, 22, of 2901 Glenwood St. in Portage, and Johnny Talley, 20, of Indianapolis, are charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with level 3 felony robbery.
According to LaPorte police, the two ordered a female store clerk at Verizon Wireless at 1700 Lincolnway to open a safe in the back room of the shop.
The men allegedly grabbed more than a dozen iPhones and a tracking phone and placed them in a sack. They claimed to have guns hidden underneath their sweatshirts, police said.
Their faces were partially covered.
Police said officers following the signal from the tracking phone spotted the suspected getaway car northbound on Pine Lake Avenue. The car fled during an attempted traffic stop.
Sgt. Tony Wallace and deputy Scott Boswell, both from the LaPorte County sheriff's office, were uninjured in crashes during the pursuit, spokesman Sgt. Derek Allen said.
The chase ended in a separate crash at 400 North and 900 West, police said.
The robbery charge carries a potential sentence of 3 to 16 years.