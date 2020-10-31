Council haggles over Washington Park use

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council continues to haggle over how to regulate use of Washington Park, the city’s lakefront jewel.
The council has tussled with the mayor and the Park Board over ways to keep the park open while not endangering park patrons during the pandemic.
A new ordinance proposed by Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, would add a sunset date to the Washington Park ordinance passed earlier this fall by the council. His ordinance was tabled by a 5-4 vote.
The Park Department had the opportunity to offer feedback on the existing ordinance and didn’t suggest changes despite two council workshops with the Park Board, Przybylinski said at the council’s last meeting.
“With passing this, the park will be open during the year, and they can regulate it, and they can shut it down as they see fit.”
“You have to have some control,” which is why he took action, he said.
“I reached out to the chief of police, gave them a copy of the reopening plan that I got a copy of from the Park Board,” and the police are reviewing it, Przybylinski said.
But that was a preliminary plan, Park Superintendent Ed Shinn said.
Przybylinski said he has pored over Park Board minutes since March and has seen no mention of anything to protect Washington Park since the shooting incident over the July 4 weekend.
“I want to see it open, but you cannot have chaos down there,” Przybylinski said.
Chicagoans flocked to Michigan City when their own beaches were closed.
“I’m trying to protect everybody involved. I’m not going to shoot from the hip and say everything is OK, because everything isn’t OK,” he said. “This problem with the virus is not going to go away too soon.”
“I know we can come up with a solution if we work together,” resident Rodney McCormick said.
“That’s what it’s about, public safety.”
“I think that we all should work together, and we’ve made attempts,” Shinn said.
About July 15, the Park Board raised price of parking stickers to raise funds for more police protection, he said.
The Park Board and staff want to work with the council to refine the reopening plan, he said.
“You said we need to work together. I feel the same way,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said.
“This is truly about safety. It’s not about having an upper hand on anybody,” Przybylinski said.
Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, opposed the ordinance Przybylinski proposed.
“This is fully inflexible, and that’s why I’m against it,” she said. “I am for getting rid of the ordinance and for working on a plan.”
“I do believe something has to happen. There was obviously a safety and public issue that was taking place down at Washington Park,” Council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said. “It was a knee-jerk reaction, and it might not have been as elegant as it should have been.”
“I completely disagree with repealing it,” he said.
Councilwoman Angie Deuitch noted the two previous workshops for the Park Board and staff to offer input.
“You’ve got two weeks to get it done” before the ordinance is up for final reading, she said. “I do believe we need to see a comprehensive plan that’s been vetted by the police.”
Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd, disagreed.
“We’ve been on this subject for a long time. It seems to me we’re continuing to do an autopsy of what was right and wrong at the beginning of COVID,” Mack said. “I don’t believe in putting a manufactured deadline on the Park Board to do something, of two weeks.”
It would be better to start from scratch, work as partners and have a plan ready for spring, he said.