Council haggles over Washington Park use

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council continues to haggle over how to regulate use of Washington Park, the city’s lakefront jewel.

The council has tussled with the mayor and the Park Board over ways to keep the park open while not endangering park patrons during the pandemic.

A new ordinance proposed by Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, would add a sunset date to the Washington Park ordinance passed earlier this fall by the council. His ordinance was tabled by a 5-4 vote.

The Park Department had the opportunity to offer feedback on the existing ordinance and didn’t suggest changes despite two council workshops with the Park Board, Przybylinski said at the council’s last meeting.

“With passing this, the park will be open during the year, and they can regulate it, and they can shut it down as they see fit.”

“You have to have some control,” which is why he took action, he said.

“I reached out to the chief of police, gave them a copy of the reopening plan that I got a copy of from the Park Board,” and the police are reviewing it, Przybylinski said.

But that was a preliminary plan, Park Superintendent Ed Shinn said.