LAPORTE —The LaPorte County Commissioners on Wednesday replaced their board president and attorney well before their one-year terms expire.

Commissioner Joe Haney was replaced as president by Commissioner Connie Gramarossa in a 2 to 1 vote, with Commissioner Rich Mrozinski supporting the move.

Gramarossa and Mrozinski were also the 2-1 majority in the decision to terminate Andrew B. Jones as county attorney.

The decisions seemed to represent a shift in power because Gramarossa had sided with Haney at the beginning of the term, joining in naming him board president. At that early January meeting, Gramarossa and Haney voted to hire Jones to replace former county attorney Shaw Friedman.

The decisions came after Haney learned Gramarossa drove a county owned vehicle to Chicago on March 16 without seeking permission from the commissioners to take it outside the state. While driving the county owned 2021 Ford Escape, she struck the back end of a vehicle stopped for a red light on Halsted Street.

Haney also accused Gramarossa of never telling the commissioners about the crash, as required. Instead, Haney said she began driving her personal vehicle to report for work at the commissioners’ office while the taxpayer-owned Escape was nowhere in sight.

Eventually, Haney said he located the vehicle at a local body shop and estimated the damage at roughly $20,000.

According to a Chicago Police Department report, Gramrossa struck the back end of the vehicle stopped for a red light on Halsted Street before 6 a.m.

During Wednesday's meeting, Gramarossa said she took the car in a rush after receiving a phone call that her son was in a hospital in Chicago. Gramarossa said no light was shed on her son's condition during that call. She said her sense of urgency was heightened because her son is still impacted by a traumatic brain injury suffered when he was younger, and he is deaf.

Gramarossa said she also felt a need to be there as quickly as possible to serve as a sign language interpreter for her son and doctors to communicate.

“Like any mother would have, I went in the first vehicle that was available to me. I didn’t think. I didn’t hesitate to be at his bedside,” she said.

Gramarossa said the accident happened early the next morning while heading home, “sleep deprived and, frankly, still shaking from my son’s hospitalization.”

Haney expressed remorse over the circumstances, but felt there was no excuse for what he alleged was an attempted cover-up.

“We all make mistakes, but covering it up? It’s inappropriate,” he said. Haney contended his removal as board president was retaliation for exposing the car accident.

The termination of Jones was tied to LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan’s request for all emails last year from the county-maintained accounts of the former prosecutor and several of his staff members.

Jones strongly advised the commissioners to turn the emails over or risk being sued by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

Gramarossa and Mrozinski, expressing concerns about privacy violations and political motivations, had voted not to compel that at an earlier meeting.

Jones said at that time that emails from a prosecutor’s office account belong to the current prosecutor, who works for the state. Later, Jones said he was contacted by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who asked if he could speak with Gramarossa and Mrozinski the following day about the matter.

Jones then contacted Gramarossa.

Gramarossa said Jones gave her the times Rokita was available to speak, but she rejected his invitation.

”He’s suing us and I didn’t think it was appropriate that our attorney would put us in jeopardy in talking to an adversary,” she said.

Jones accepted a request by the commissioners to stay on as county attorney until a replacement is appointed in two weeks.

