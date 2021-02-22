 Skip to main content
County fair cancels concert of country music star caught making racial slur
County fair cancels concert of country music star caught making racial slur

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen performing in Nashville, Tennessee a year ago.

 Provided by Jason Kempin, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Fair Board has decided to cancel the July 14 concert appearance of country star Morgan Wallen, who ran into trouble recently when reportedly caught on camera uttering a racial slur to a friend after a night of drinking.

The board said it came to its decision after spending significant time reviewing its options and consulting with various county officials and their attorneys.

"For those that purchased tickets, full refunds will be issued and are expected to be processed within ten business days," the board said in its announcement Monday.

"We appreciate everyone's patience as we address this and, as always, appreciate your support of the LaPorte County Fair," according to the board.

Wallen has since asked fans not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera and said that he accepted the punishments he faced, according to the Associated Press.

"Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

