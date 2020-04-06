COVID-19 could shelve Michigan City courthouse upgrades

MICHIGAN CITY — Economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak could shelve $22 million in upgrades planned for the courthouse in Michigan City.
The LaPorte County Commissioners are recommending the project be suspended indefinitely.
The LaPorte County Council, which is holding the purse strings, will make the final decision at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 20.
Councilman Jeff Santana said he fully expects his colleagues to side with the commissioners.
“This is a very turbulent time and a dangerous time right now where we need to reevaluate,” he said.
A renovation and addition doubling the size of the courthouse was given final approval March 23 when the council approved the terms of a 15-year financing.
The financing included an $8 million down payment with casino revenue to make it possible to retire the debt in 10 years.
The millions of people now unemployed from the national lockdown has caused great concern about the ability to afford the cost in the months ahead.
LaPorte County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora said a lot of people might not be able to pay their property taxes if the major hit to the nationwide economy lasts for an extended period.
Losses in the County Adjusted Gross Income Tax could also be high.
A percentage of the $4 million in CAGIT revenue collected annually was earmarked to finance the debt,
“Most people think we’re already in a recession,” he said.
Kora also pointed out riverboat money from Blue Chip has also dried up for now because of casinos statewide ordered to shut down because of the public health emergency.
Work on the 1909 courthouse, in dire need of updating and expansion, was expected to begin by late April or May.
Kora said he hopes the work can begin within six months.
“We’re not like canceling it. We’re just going to put it on hold so we can get some time to tide over this crisis and get it restarted,” he said.
