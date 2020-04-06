COVID-19 could shelve Michigan City courthouse upgrades

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MICHIGAN CITY — Economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak could shelve $22 million in upgrades planned for the courthouse in Michigan City.

The LaPorte County Commissioners are recommending the project be suspended indefinitely.

The LaPorte County Council, which is holding the purse strings, will make the final decision at its regularly scheduled meeting on April 20.

Councilman Jeff Santana said he fully expects his colleagues to side with the commissioners.

“This is a very turbulent time and a dangerous time right now where we need to reevaluate,” he said.

A renovation and addition doubling the size of the courthouse was given final approval March 23 when the council approved the terms of a 15-year financing.

The financing included an $8 million down payment with casino revenue to make it possible to retire the debt in 10 years.

The millions of people now unemployed from the national lockdown has caused great concern about the ability to afford the cost in the months ahead.