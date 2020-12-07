COVID-19 is real and taking toll on health care system, local doctor says in plea for caution

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We lose money with COVID-19," he said.

There are patients who even refuse to stay home once they test positive for the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, which led Takahashi to issue a plea for everyone to wear face masks while away from home and keep a minimum of 6 feet away from others, even when wearing a mask.

"We should also consider not getting together to celebrate this holiday season this year in person," he wrote. "Some of us are looking forward for many more holiday seasons to come in the future. I have a daughter who also wants to enjoy holidays year after another with her grandparents."

While the majority of those who contract the virus will not become seriously ill or die, there is little that can be done for those who do become that sick, Takahashi said. These severe cases are also resulting in a shortage of hospital beds, which if continues, will lead to even tougher choices by medical staff.

"As an immigrant to this country, I strongly believe in goodness of American people," the Japanese native said. "I believe we can get through this together but we must act together.