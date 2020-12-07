COVID-19 is real and taking toll on healthcare system, local doctor says in plea for caution

LAPORTE — After watching COVID-19 spread locally to impact about half of all patients now being seen at Northwest Health LaPorte hospital, Dr. Dai Takahashi said he could no longer stay silent.
The internal medicine doctor took to social media over the weekend to help drive home the message that the virus is real, potentially deadly and is wearing out he and other healthcare workers.
"I often have to call family members of my severe COVID 19 patients with very important and difficult questions/choices especially when I know even breathing tubes and respirators can’t save them," he wrote.
"Such phone calls go something like this: 'Do you really want me to put a breathing tube in your grandpa? It will most likely be painful and prolong suffering; we are likely just prolonging the inevitable. We really need to consider just letting him go. If he is my family member, I would just let him go so that he will have some dignity when he passes.' "
These are the life and death questions Takahashi and other healthcare workers have to confront each day and the challenge is getting tougher as the number of COVID-19 cases have climbed to a daily average of nearly 200,000 across the country.
"It is taking a huge toll on us," he told The Times Monday morning.
And yet Takahashi said he has seen patients, who even after testing positive for the virus, continue to believe it is all a hoax, a conspiracy and/or a money-making scam by the medical field.
"We lose money with COVID-19," he said.
There are patients who even refuse to stay home once they test positive for the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, which led Takahashi to issue a plea for everyone to wear face masks while away from home and keep a minimum of 6 feet away from others, even when wearing a mask.
"We should also consider not getting together to celebrate this holiday season this year in person," he wrote. "Some of us are looking forward for many more holiday seasons to come in the future. I have a daughter who also wants to enjoy holidays year after another with her grandparents."
While the majority of those who contract the virus will not become seriously ill or die, there is little that can be done for those who do become that sick, Takahashi said. These severe cases are also resulting in a shortage of hospital beds, which if continues, will lead to even tougher choices by medical staff.
"As an immigrant to this country, I strongly believe in goodness of American people," the Japanese native said. "I believe we can get through this together but we must act together."
"I finally decided to say something in social media because you, your family members, or your friends might be getting a phone call from me or my colleagues very soon, 'do you really want a breathing tube in your grandma?' "
"And I tell you what, I really hate making these phone calls," he said.
