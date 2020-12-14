COVID cancels Christmas at Pioneer Land

LAPORTE — The holidays might not be the same this year those whose tradition included a visit to Christmas at Pioneer Land.

The event, held annually at the LaPorte County fairgrounds, has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Dick Reel, who’s in charge of organizing the free event, said the upsurge in coronavirus cases was the driving factor behind the decision.

He said it would be difficult to socially distance in more than a dozen mostly small 1800s style buildings when 7,000 people showed up for both days last year.

Another concern was the fact most of the volunteers working the village being elderly, putting them at a higher risk to the virus.

“A lot of our volunteers didn’t think they wanted to come,” he said.

The thought of children visiting an old fashioned Santa Claus from behind a plexiglass shield was also frowned upon.

“We really had no alternative. It was kind of a letdown for all of us. We’re sure missing it,” he said.

Reel said only about 300 people showed up for the first Christmas at Pioneer Land about 15 years ago.