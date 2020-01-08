A semi driver was issued several citations after a LaPorte County sheriff's officer's squad car was struck with him inside Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash involving agricultural equipment, police said.
Enrique Rodriguez, 26, of Chicago, was cited for failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane movement and improper lane usage on a three-or-more-lane roadway, police said.
Rodriguez told investigating deputies he was unable to stop his 1998 Kenworth semi-tractor. The incident happened when the semi crashed into irrigation equipment that was being towed by a wide-load hauling vehicle, police said. After being struck, the irrigation equipment collided with the marked LaPorte County sheriff's squad car. The irrigation tower was being towed by a 2011 Case-International tractor driven by Jeffery Baltes, 40, of Rolling Prairie.
No one was injured in the wreck, police said. The vehicles involved were damaged, and the police car had to be towed from the scene.
The incident happened when LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputies Corey Chavez and Josh Smith were providing traffic control about 1:30 p.m. at Ind. 2 and County Road 600 East in rural LaPorte County while a tower of the irrigation equipment was being moved from one location to another. Chavez and Smith both had their emergency lights activated during this time, police said.
"The crash investigation determined that a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound on SR 2 drove around the stopped traffic and into a turn lane. The semi-tractor continued eastbound narrowly missing Deputy Smith’s fully marked police vehicle," police said in a news release Wednesday. "The semi-tractor continued eastbound and collided with the irrigation tower. The impact of the crash forced the irrigation tower into Deputy Chavez’s fully marked police vehicle while he was seated inside. There were no injuries associated with the crash."
Police said an inspection of the semi showed it was beyond its weight limit.
"Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan Elcock assisted at the scene. He quickly determined the semi-tractor trailer combination was overweight," the news release states. "Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Trooper Justin Heflin arrived and conducted a full inspection of the semi-tractor and trailer. Trooper Heflin and Deputy Elcock determined the semi-tractor and trailer were approximately 20,000 pounds over the permitted weight of 134,000 pounds. Trooper Heflin issued Rodriguez one overweight citation, revoked his oversize/overweight permit and placed the semi-tractor and trailer out of service for insufficient brakes."
LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Derek Allen said he is thankful no one was injured in the crash.
“Just prior to the crash, Deputy Chavez saw what was about to occur and was able to brace himself for the impact. Thankfully and most importantly, he was not injured during this incident," he said.
“This crash is just one example of the many dangers and hazards that our deputies encounter each and every day."