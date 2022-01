UPDATE: Crash slows traffic on I-94 near Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday on westbound Interstate 95, just east of the exit to Ind. 49, Indiana state police said.

A passenger vehicle sustained heavy damage, and a semitrailer went off the road down into a ditch, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Waffco Towing crews pulled the semitrailer out of the ditch. The tractor appeared to be heavily damaged.

Fifield said the crash occurred while the road was still dry, but lake-effect snow was in the forecast for the area.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

