Crash with injuries closes part of U.S. 35, could halt traffic for hours, officials say
breaking urgent

LAPORTE COUNTY — A crash involving injuries early Monday on U.S. 35 closed part of the highway in both directions and is expected to block traffic for several hours, officials said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's police responded around 6 a.m. to the scene of the crash, which occurred somewhere on the highway between Boyd Boulevard and County Road 400 South, said LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen.

All lanes in the area remained closed about 7:20 a.m. while authorities investigated.

"Deputies are still at the scene investigating. No further information is being released at this time," Allen said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urged drivers to take alternate routes while the highway is closed.

