Three people have had to be rescued from a Lake Michigan beach in the past week, as life-threatening waves and currents ripple through Northwest Indiana's waterfront.
On Sunday at Washington Park beach in Michigan City, lifeguards had to rescue a 40-year-old man who was in distress about 50 feet from shore. Last Tuesday at that same beach, an off-duty emergency medical technician and an off-duty lifeguard saved two girls from rough waters off the pier.
At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jeremy Reed, of northern LaPorte County, trudged out into a churning Lake Michigan, thinking he was safe because the water was only up to his thighs. Red flags were posted at the beach to keep people out of the water due to the dangerous currents.
Suddenly, Reed said, the sand came out from underneath the feet of his 6-foot frame.
"The next thing you know, I was gone. It just took me,’’ said Reed, who lives in the Hesston area.
Reed said he began swimming parallel to the shore to try to get out of the current but had trouble keeping his head above the surface.
He said it wasn’t long before two lifeguards grabbed him and helped him back to shore. He reported swallowing a lot of water, but refused further medical attention after being evaluated by paramedics, police said.
Deadly conditions
It's been a dangerous past few days for swimming in Lake Michigan.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties all had beach hazard statements Monday from the National Weather Service warning people not to swim because of "life-threatening waves and currents." Waves were as high as 6 feet tall, with strong rip and structural currents, which can both sweep people into deeper waters.
The National Weather Service defines rip currents as "powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars" and says structural currents "form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure."
Lake Michigan is typically the deadliest of the Great Lakes (though this year Lake Erie has had more drowning deaths). There have been 669 drowning deaths in the Great Lakes since 2010, with 46 this year, 12 of them in Lake Michigan. Half of the Lake Michigan drowning deaths happen at the south end, which includes Northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and northeast Illinois.
"People die of drowning every day in the United States," said Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. "They overestimate their swimming ability."
He recommends that, before heading to the beach, people check the National Weather Service, local media or the beach's Facebook page ahead of time to see if there are any warnings.
If there aren't, he suggests only swim when lifeguards are on duty (typically around 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
A close call
Last Tuesday evening, around 7 p.m., it was still light outside, warm with a breeze when Michigan City residents Devin Newton and Myles Wright were walking along the city's pier and saw two girls struggling in the water; they immediately jumped into action, putting their skills to work.
Newton, 20, is an emergency medical technician for Superior Ambulance in Michigan City. Wright, 20, is a lifeguard at Deep River Waterpark in the Hobart/Merrillville area.
Both young men ran toward the screams and saw the girls struggling in the rough water about midway up the pier.
As they ran, Wright stripped off his jeans and shoes because he said the water makes the jeans heavier and it's difficult to move.
He jumped into the water with the high waves, some exceeding 5 feet, smashing against his body, he grabbed one of the girls and used a life ring to get her to safety.
"It gave me a rush of adrenaline and I just started moving," he said, adding his lifeguard training immediately kicked in.
Newton said he saw his friend getting smashed against the rocks. He said he grabbed the life ring and threw it out to Wright, but it was difficult because of the high winds.
"One of the girls was trying to grab hold of the ladder near her, but she wasn't able to reach it and hang onto it," Newton said. "Once, Myles caught the life ring and the rope, there was another bystander near me helping out and we were able to pull the first girl in."
"It was more of a struggle to get the second girl in. She was further out. The waves were crazy. I threw another life ring out and we were able to pull in Myles and the girl.
"I was nervous, a bit terrified but I managed to keep calm. Before my friend jumped in, we told everyone to stand back."
Wright, who was in the water, said with the high waves and winds, there was real fear the girls could drown. He said one of the girls was about 10 to 12 feet out in the water while the other girl was about 15 to 18 feet out.
"When I got to them, they weren't just struggling, they were actively drowning," he said. "In my head, I was preparing to perform CPR. I'm just glad no one was seriously injured."
Stay away from piers
Benjamin, of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said northwest winds are the most dangerous kinds at the Washington Park beach in Michigan City, creating a "washing-machine effect" at the pier.
He noted that half of the Great Lakes drownings that happen because of waves and dangerous currents occur along piers.
"We need to understand that the piers and any solid structures that stick into the water, with currents flowing around them, are the most dangerous points on the beach," he said.
Police said the girls were believed to be about 12 years old and from Illinois. It was unknown how or where the girls entered the water. The swim area at Washington Park was closed because of the high waves and strong currents.
In a statement, conservation police commended Newton and Wright, saying their training likely prevented two deaths.
"Entering the water to rescue someone should always be a last resort unless properly trained and equipped," the Police Department stated.
Both men, who are students at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City, said they were pretty shocked after the two girls were out of the water.
"We both took a couple of deep breaths," Newton said. "We were shocked that we did something to save someone's life. Both those girls are lucky to be alive."
Man reflects on nearly dying
Reed, the LaPorte County man who nearly drowned Sunday, said he couldn’t be more grateful to his rescuers for risking their own lives in the dangerous chop to save him and impressed with how quickly and professionally they responded.
‘’It’s something I’ll always be thankful for,’’ he said.
Reed said his near drowning should serve as a lesson for others to completely stay out under such conditions and to never underestimate the lake’s power. Police said many people were ignoring the warnings Sunday.
After his ordeal was over, Reed said he sat along the shoreline reflecting on what just happened and prayed for the safety of the others still in the rough waters.
"I saw kids and people no farther out than I was, and I was like, 'Please, just do not go under the water,'" he said. "It was one of the scariest things that I’ve ever had to deal with to be honest with you."