Deaths of 2 inmates at Westville prison under investigation, DOC says

WESTVILLE — Two inmates at the Westville Correctional Facility have died since May 29, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

Richard L. Canada, 39, and Daniel R. Todd, 36, were serving sentences out of Lake County and Jefferson County, respectively, DOC records show.

Canada died Wednesday, and Todd died May 29, DOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller said.

Indiana State Police are leading the investigation into Canada's death, Goeller said.

The completion of an investigation into Todd's death was pending toxicology results, she said.

DOC declined to release information regarding the circumstances of either inmate's death.

Neither of the two deaths this year at Westville prison was being investigated as a homicide, Goeller said.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson was not available Thursday for comment.

Indiana State Police referred questions about the investigation into Canada's death to DOC.

Canada, of Gary, had served time in prison several times before his current period of incarceration, records show.