Dermody: Light at the end of the tunnel

I think I speak for all of us when I say, what a year.
The coronavirus came and certainly made itself known, wreaking havoc on everything in its path and changing our way of life entirely.
In the last year, Northwest Indiana has witnessed businesses close their doors – some never to open again – and treasured community events like fairs, festivals, concerts, youth sports and school events be canceled. Significant milestones in our lives such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations were postponed or overlooked, all in an effort to slow the spread.
Of course, we have also witnessed the heartbreak of thousands who lost friends and loved ones due to COVID-19. Without a doubt, 2020 was one of the most challenging years we have faced not only as a community but as a nation.
While the pandemic has created hardship and heartache, it has also provided us with opportunity...the opportunity to push ourselves and become better by improving how we conduct business and provide services; how we care for our families and neighbors; and most importantly, how we live our lives. How we seize this opportunity to become better in all that we do ultimately defines who we are as a community. I am proud to say that the city of LaPorte, and our Region as a whole, is seizing this opportunity each and every day.
The pandemic posed unique challenges to our citizens and businesses in Northwest Indiana. As many small businesses and restaurants were forced to close their doors to traditional foot traffic, they created new and innovative ways to serve their customers by utilizing curbside pickup, contactless delivery and online commerce.
When schools were required to move to virtual learning, teachers and parents worked together to find creative ways to keep students engaged and challenged academically. Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, health care workers, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and other frontline workers continued to provide us with all of the necessary goods and services.
In the city of LaPorte, our leadership team experienced professional growth by pushing each other to think outside the box and find new, more efficient ways to serve our residents that will continue to provide benefit well into the future. Our team remained focused on key projects, like the redevelopment of the Maple Lane Mall and the installation of a drive-thru at City Hall to continue serving our residents despite the shutdown.
In the face of some tough odds, we have come out the other side wiser, confident and more resourceful. Our grit, determination and tenacity throughout 2020 have set the tone for the coming year, as well as the new standard: no matter the obstacle, we will not be defeated.
Throughout greater NWI and beyond, the kindness of strangers brought light and hope to an otherwise dark and distressing situation. Manufacturers shifted their production in an effort to ensure our communities did not go without the necessary PPE. Individuals pulled together to make and drop off meals to frontline workers who were hard at work. Colorful hearts decorated doors and windows to show unwavering support for those in the health care industry.
In LaPorte, businesses and residents stepped up to sponsor Slicer Pizza Day every Saturday for six months, providing free pizza to families in need in our community. Additionally, through our Take 5 Initiative, residents of all ages helped to keep our city clean by walking our streets, trails and parks and picking up litter to assist city departments operating on skeleton crews. Our city came together to support one another when we needed it most, truly embodying what it means to be “LaPorte Proud.”
This is why, despite all the challenges and frustrations that accompanied the past year, I am confident we will overcome this difficult time both in our individual communities and as a region. Every day we continue to get better, do what is right and take care of one another and ourselves. Compassion, determination and hard work are seeing us through this pandemic.
Though some uncertainties may exist as we continue to battle COVID-19, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and can take pride in the fact that we worked together. After all we managed to accomplish in what has been the toughest year of our lives, I have no doubt that the Region will persevere and be better off because of it.
Tom Dermody is the mayor of the city of LaPorte. The opinions are the writer's.