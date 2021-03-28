Dermody: Light at the end of the tunnel

I think I speak for all of us when I say, what a year.

The coronavirus came and certainly made itself known, wreaking havoc on everything in its path and changing our way of life entirely.

In the last year, Northwest Indiana has witnessed businesses close their doors – some never to open again – and treasured community events like fairs, festivals, concerts, youth sports and school events be canceled. Significant milestones in our lives such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and graduations were postponed or overlooked, all in an effort to slow the spread.

Of course, we have also witnessed the heartbreak of thousands who lost friends and loved ones due to COVID-19. Without a doubt, 2020 was one of the most challenging years we have faced not only as a community but as a nation.

While the pandemic has created hardship and heartache, it has also provided us with opportunity...the opportunity to push ourselves and become better by improving how we conduct business and provide services; how we care for our families and neighbors; and most importantly, how we live our lives. How we seize this opportunity to become better in all that we do ultimately defines who we are as a community. I am proud to say that the city of LaPorte, and our Region as a whole, is seizing this opportunity each and every day.