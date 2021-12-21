Dermody retains title in Mayor's Red Kettle Challenge

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has defended his bell-ringing title by raising more money in The Salvation Army Mayors' Red Kettle Challenge than Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

Dermody and members of his administration had $6,044 in their kettle during a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. stint outside the Kroger store Monday.

Some $3,128 was dropped into the kettle Parry and his team from City Hall manned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.

“We came into this expecting victory, and so, we’re excited to see that we won,” Dermody said.

Demody and his team collected $12,000 last year. His goal this year was $15,000.

“While we did not get $15,000, we did just over $6,000, which was amazing. It will make a difference for those who need.” Dermody said.

Parry raised $2,400 last year.

Dermody and Parry manned the kettles then left to conduct work-related business while helpers took over until they returned.

One of the highlights for Dermody’s team was 4-year-old Kane Glanders of LaPorte dropping a $10 bill into the kettle. The money was from his mother.