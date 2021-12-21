 Skip to main content
Dermody retains title in Mayor's Red Kettle Challenge
Dermody retains title in Mayor's Red Kettle Challenge

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has defended his bell-ringing title by raising more money in The Salvation Army Mayors' Red Kettle Challenge than Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.

Dermody and members of his administration had $6,044 in their kettle during a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. stint outside the Kroger store Monday.

Some $3,128 was dropped into the kettle Parry and his team from City Hall manned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

“We came into this expecting victory, and so, we’re excited to see that we won,” Dermody said.

Demody and his team collected $12,000 last year. His goal this year was $15,000.

“While we did not get $15,000, we did just over $6,000, which was amazing. It will make a difference for those who need.” Dermody said.

Parry raised $2,400 last year.

Dermody and Parry manned the kettles then left to conduct work-related business while helpers took over until they returned.

One of the highlights for Dermody’s team was 4-year-old Kane Glanders of LaPorte dropping a $10 bill into the kettle. The money was from his mother.

Dermody retains title in Mayor's Kettle Contest

Kane Glanders, 4 years old, places a $10 bill into a Salvation Army kettle at Kroger during a bell-ringing challenge Monday by the mayors of LaPorte and Michigan City.

“We’re happy to help those in need around LaPorte,” said his mother, Brandi, who visited with the bell ringers when her bundled up son walked up to the kettle.

Half a dozen people waited in line for Parry's team to begin collecting money Monday morning.

There was a steady stream of donors, including some depositing larger bills, the rest of the day.

“There’s been quite a bit of 10s and 20s going inside the bucket,” said Chris Yagelski, administrative assistant for Parry.

Without Dermody's help, between $300 to $400 would have been collected outside Kroger based on daily averages so far this season, said LaPorte Salvation Army Capt. Charles Pinkston.

He said the kettle drive total in LaPorte is now approaching $70,000, a figure he considered within striking distance of the $80,000 goal.

“That’s a pretty significant difference here with only a few days left to ring,” Pinkston said.

Deb Laverty volunteers as a Salvation Army bell ringer for the Red Kettle Campaign
