Dermody retains title in Mayor's Red Kettle Challenge

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody has defended his bell-ringing title by raising more money in The Salvation Army Mayors' Red Kettle Challenge than Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry.
Dermody and members of his administration had $6,044 in their kettle during a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. stint outside the Kroger store Monday.
Some $3,128 was dropped into the kettle Parry and his team from City Hall manned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Al’s Supermarket on Franklin Street.
“We came into this expecting victory, and so, we’re excited to see that we won,” Dermody said.
Demody and his team collected $12,000 last year. His goal this year was $15,000.
“While we did not get $15,000, we did just over $6,000, which was amazing. It will make a difference for those who need.” Dermody said.
Parry raised $2,400 last year.
Dermody and Parry manned the kettles then left to conduct work-related business while helpers took over until they returned.
One of the highlights for Dermody’s team was 4-year-old Kane Glanders of LaPorte dropping a $10 bill into the kettle. The money was from his mother.
“We’re happy to help those in need around LaPorte,” said his mother, Brandi, who visited with the bell ringers when her bundled up son walked up to the kettle.
Half a dozen people waited in line for Parry's team to begin collecting money Monday morning.
There was a steady stream of donors, including some depositing larger bills, the rest of the day.
“There’s been quite a bit of 10s and 20s going inside the bucket,” said Chris Yagelski, administrative assistant for Parry.
Without Dermody's help, between $300 to $400 would have been collected outside Kroger based on daily averages so far this season, said LaPorte Salvation Army Capt. Charles Pinkston.
He said the kettle drive total in LaPorte is now approaching $70,000, a figure he considered within striking distance of the $80,000 goal.
“That’s a pretty significant difference here with only a few days left to ring,” Pinkston said.