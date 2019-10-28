WESTVILLE — There was a time in Alan Dershowitz's legal career when he defended a group of Nazis who wanted to march in Skokie, Illinois, even though his own family members were killed by Nazis in the past.
"My mother called me on the phone and said, 'Whose side are you on?'" Dershowitz recalled during his talk Sunday at the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum. "I said, 'Mom, I'm on the side of the First Amendment.' She said, 'I'm your mother. Don't talk to me like that. You gotta pick a side.'"
Dershowitz, a high-profile defense attorney and professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, said it's difficult to be a civil libertarian.
"It's hard to be someone who cares more about the process than the outcome," he said.
During an hourlong speech, Dershowitz dished on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached, his political positions on Israel and torture, his work for Jeffrey Epstein and Dershowitz's own role in the #MeToo movement.
"We live in the best of times when it comes to civil rights and civil liberties, but we also live in dangerous times," Dershowitz said.
Human rights are respected around the world, and the feminist movement has had an amazing impact on women's equality. Gay rights are recognized, but not fully implemented. And many have come to recognize the need for the environmental, Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, he said.
However, movements often create too much certainty, which can lead to the suppression of dissenting views and due process rights not being fully implemented, he said.
"If you think you know the truth, if you know with a capital T, what is the right thing, why do you need dissenting voices, why do you need complex notions of due process?" he said. "Let's just get to the truth and implement it."
Doubt and skepticism are the essence of liberty and democracy, he said.
Dershowitz, who became a professor at Harvard Law in his 20s and taught for more than 50 years, said America has historically been a centrist country, but the world has become extraordinarily polarized.
"We're a country of moderates, a country of centrists," he said. "But it's politically unacceptable to call yourself a centrist, because then you're wishy-washy."
Dershowitz said he voted for Hillary Clinton but was banned from CNN for opposing Trump's impeachment.
When he initially began writing his book "The Case Against Impeaching Trump," Trump had not yet been elected and he envisioned it as a book about why Clinton should not be impeached, he said.
The Democrats are hurting the country with their impeachment inquiry, he said, because the result will be the weaponizing of the impeachment process.
"We tend to confuse sin and crime," Dershowitz said. "What President Trump has done is he's committed lots and lots of political sins."
Dershowitz said it's not a crime to ask someone in a foreign country to help win an election.
"We constantly interfere with each other's elections in this way," he said.
Still, he said he keeps an open mind. If Trump does something that is an impeachable offense, he will be the first to go on TV, he said.
When asked about his position on torture, Dershowitz said he doesn't support it but understands it will be used. Because of that, countries should have a process that creates accountability and transparency, he said.
"Civil libertarians hate to tell you there are trade-offs. They hate to say torture works, but we shouldn't do it. They hate to say free speech will sometimes cause great harms to people, but we should still protect it," he said. "Nuance requires that you admit that there are costs to every civil liberty."
Dershowitz defended his work for Epstein, a billionaire financier who killed himself in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Dershowitz worked out a plea deal for Epstein in the 2000s that is widely viewed as too lenient. He said he has been falsely accused of having sex with an Epstein victim.
"I was Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer, and I got him the good deal he got, which every criminal lawyer should do," he said. "If you get him anything less than the best deal, you've committed malpractice. ... Some of the women he abused were furious at me for that."