Divided county commissioners decide to use mobile voting unit

LAPORTE — A mobile voting unit will be used to give more LaPorte County residents the opportunity to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election, but one county commissioner has expressed his displeasure with the Board of Commissioners managing the vehicle instead of the county voter registration office.

The LaPorte County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the procedures for use of the van, acquired with a grant last year for $67,000, by a 2-1 vote.

The van will be used for registering people to vote, filling out absentee voter applications and early voting.

The commissioners voted for themselves to be in charge of deciding when and where to send the mobile voting unit, to be manned by members from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Commission President Sheila Matias, a Democrat, said a schedule for use of the van will be developed and posted on the county government website. She said the primary idea is to make voting possible for people unable to cast a ballot due to physical, transportation and other challenges.

Matias said the van should also be used to reach people without time to register to vote or get to the polls.

“If you want to vote you should be able to vote,” she said.

Commissioner Joe Haney, who cast the negative vote, argued the van should remain under the control of the LaPorte County Voter Registration Office to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Haney, a Republican, noted the commissioners are elected officials while voter registration office workers are not.

He said he didn’t see a problem if the commissioners suggested times and locations for using the van, but felt them deciding the schedule will create questions as to whether the van is used for things like ballot harvesting to give candidates from one party an advantage.

“I don’t think we want to muddy those waters,” Haney said.

Matias said the voter registration office has been in control of the van but hasn’t used it or developed a procedure for using it since the it was purchased last fall.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, a Republican, said the van was parked at the LaPorte County Highway Department without the engine running for so long the battery went dead and had to be replaced.

LaPorte County Election Board Vice Chairman Nelson Pichardo supported transferring control of the van to the commissioners.

“I know that all laws are going to be followed. If there are any questions, the election board, the clerk’s office, we’re all here to help and to make sure that everything is done appropriately. Ultimately, we want to see the van be used,” he said.

