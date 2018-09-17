CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A homeowner’s dog was a good smoke detector, waking an elderly man when his basement caught fire Monday morning.
The man immediately fled his house in the Haskell Heights neighborhood and called 911, said Capt. Jeff Mitzner, of the Cass-Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.
No one was hurt in the fire.
U.S. 421 was closed Monday morning between U.S. 6 and U.S. 30 while firefighters battled the blaze in the 8000 block of South U.S. 421.
Firefighters were called shortly before 8 a.m.
Mitzner said the fire started in the basement, but investigators won’t be able to determine the cause until the four feet of water in the basement is drained. Firefighters poured the water into the home’s basement while putting out the fire.
The home sustained an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 damage, Mitzner said. The American Red Cross was at the scene and planned to give the homeowner a place to stay Monday night, Mitzner said.
Firefighters from the Hanna, Lacrosse, Noble, Washington Township and Westville departments also responded, Mitzner said.