Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Firefighter stock
Buy Now

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A homeowner’s dog was a good smoke detector, waking an elderly man when his basement caught fire Monday morning.

The man immediately fled his house in the Haskell Heights neighborhood and called 911, said Capt. Jeff Mitzner, of the Cass-Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire.

U.S. 421 was closed Monday morning between U.S. 6 and U.S. 30 while firefighters battled the blaze in the 8000 block of South U.S. 421.

Firefighters were called shortly before 8 a.m.

Mitzner said the fire started in the basement, but investigators won’t be able to determine the cause until the four feet of water in the basement is drained. Firefighters poured the water into the home’s basement while putting out the fire.

The home sustained an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 damage, Mitzner said. The American Red Cross was at the scene and planned to give the homeowner a place to stay Monday night, Mitzner said.

Firefighters from the Hanna, Lacrosse, Noble, Washington Township and Westville departments also responded, Mitzner said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Porter County Government Reporter

Senior reporter Doug Ross, an award-winning writer, has been covering Northwest Indiana for more than 35 years, including more than a quarter of a century at The Times.