Drawbridge repairs clear final hurdle

Friedman argued Marquiss Electric, the caretakers of the bridge for the past 40 years, can also do the work quicker and at millions of dollars less than another company with no prior experience with the 90-year old span.

The LaPorte County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the contract after another county attorney, Doug Biege, said the no-bid contract should not bring any legal consequences.

The commissioners also decided to accept liability for any violations.

Stabosz, who feared being held liable if he paid the bill for the work, agreed to cut the check. However, Stabosz said he will contest any future public works projects he believes don’t follow the competitive bidding requirements.

He also apologized for any hurt caused by the hold-up.

“I regret any excessive contentiousness around this issue, especially any hurt caused to Marquiss Electric, a truly outstanding and upstanding county citizen,” he said.

LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said he hopes the two-month delay in ordering parts doesn’t stop the project from occurring this winter as originally planned.

He said the parts have to be made since there are no replacements in stock for such an old structure.