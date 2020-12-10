Drive-thru food drive set for Dec. 19

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School Student Council is spearheading a drive-thru collection of nonperishable food items from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 19 at Ames Field.
All items collected will be donated to the food pantry at The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Each December, the high school – along with Michigan City Area Schools elementary and middle schools – has participated in a districtwide food drive that benefits The Salvation Army. For several years running, the drive has generated more than 2 tons of canned goods and other nonperishable items for those in need.
In previous years, the high school solicited food pantry donations by offering discount tickets at the annual Sadie Hawkins' Dance, which wasn’t held this year due to COVID, and collected during school hours in the fall months.
“We know that many families in Michigan City are in need of this food, this year more than ever,” said MCHS Student Council President Reese Attar. “We felt it was important to continue the tradition even though students are learning online right now.”
The Dec. 19 collection will take place in a drive-thru format, in the parking lot of Ames Field, 2501 Franklin St.
Students and staff volunteers will be on hand to collect items from those driving through; please wear a mask when driving through to donate. Monetary donations for The Salvation Army also will be accepted at the event.
The collection drive will have an element of competition, as well, thanks to Domino’s Pizza. Food will be weighed and credited to the donor’s Michigan City school of choice. The school collecting the most food (based on weight, adjusted for school size) will be awarded a drive-thru Domino’s pizza giveaway event in January or February.
The MCHS Student Council is also sponsoring a food collection drive in conjunction with the MCHS Athletic Department. Even though public tickets are not currently being sold for athletic events, athletes are able to have four guests. Those guests are able to receive $1 off the price of their admission when they bring a food pantry item.
