Driver airlifted from rural LaPorte County crash

DEWEY TOWNSHIP — A lone motorist was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday just north of LaCrosse.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash around 2:14 a.m., which occurred near the intersection of U.S. 421 and County Road 1800 South, according to a news release.

An investigation determined a gray 2003 BMW was traveling south on U.S. 421 when the vehicle, for an unknown reason, drove into the northbound lane for a short distance, returned to the southbound lane and left the roadway.

The BMW crashed into a ditch and traveled an "excessive" distance, coming to rest just south of County Road 1800 South.

Speed was determined as a factor in the crash, the release states.

The motorist, identified as 36-year-old Noah Serynek, of Wheatfield, suffered an upper body injury. He was airlifted to an area hospital, the release states.

Alcohol and toxicology results are pending.

U.S. 421 was closed for approximately two hours as the accident scene was cleared.

Other agencies that assisted include Westville Police, LaCrosse and Cass-Clinton volunteer fire departments, LaPorte County EMS and Memorial Medflight.