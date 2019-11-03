{{featured_button_text}}
police stock
Times file photo

MICHIGAN CITY — A 21-year-old Michigan City man was killed after the vehicle he was driving careened into the wall of PowerDrive Sunday morning.

Michigan City police Officer Zanda Chavez was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. Upon arrival, Chavez observed a gray Nissan Altima that had crashed into a wall at PowerDrive, 1502 Kentucky St. Chavez located the driver, identified as Donavin Worland.

He was immediately determined to be dead, according to a news release.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Further investigation showed the vehicle appeared to be traveling from nearby Wall Street, then passed through two yards in the 1500 block of Tennessee Street and the 1500 block of Kentucky Street. The Nissan then struck two concrete barriers, turning the vehicle sideways into the building, the release states.

Other agencies that assisted at the scene include the LaPorte County coroner, LaPorte County EMS, Michigan City Fire Dept., and Michigan City Police traffic division.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Digital Producer/Staff Photographer

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. He is a graduate of Indiana University.