MICHIGAN CITY — A 21-year-old Michigan City man was killed after the vehicle he was driving careened into the wall of PowerDrive Sunday morning.
Michigan City police Officer Zanda Chavez was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. Upon arrival, Chavez observed a gray Nissan Altima that had crashed into a wall at PowerDrive, 1502 Kentucky St. Chavez located the driver, identified as Donavin Worland.
He was immediately determined to be dead, according to a news release.
Further investigation showed the vehicle appeared to be traveling from nearby Wall Street, then passed through two yards in the 1500 block of Tennessee Street and the 1500 block of Kentucky Street. The Nissan then struck two concrete barriers, turning the vehicle sideways into the building, the release states.
Other agencies that assisted at the scene include the LaPorte County coroner, LaPorte County EMS, Michigan City Fire Dept., and Michigan City Police traffic division.