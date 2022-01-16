Duneland construction just a few months away

CHESTERTON — Construction is expected to begin in late spring or early summer for a new Yost Elementary School and for renovations at Liberty and Westchester schools.
The Liberty and Westchester projects include turning the buildings into both intermediate and middle schools, which will facilitate closing of Chesterton Middle School.
“We’ll be working with staff members in all three schools over the next month to finalize designs with the intent to begin construction in the summer,” Duneland School Corp. Superintendent Chip Pettit said.
Designs for the schools are expected to be completed in the next month, with bids likely this spring.
The new Yost Elementary will be built at the current site, with the school positioned at the maximum distance from Interstate 94.
Cars and buses will have separate entrances and exits, and the service area will remain behind the school and away from play areas.
The project is being built in stages so that students will be able to remain on campus.
Liberty and Westchester are being renovated to house students in grades 5 through 8.
The construction aims to create a school-within-a-school concept, a strategy used to make a large school feel smaller and to separate students at different stages of physical, social and emotional development. The intermediate and middle school students will be housed in separate areas.
All students will have some shared spaces, but schedules will be created to ensure a fifth-grader isn’t eating lunch with an eighth-grader.
The center of the building will include an expanded cafeteria and media center, along with enhancements for STEM, project-based learning and robotics.
The arts and physical education areas also will be renovated and enhanced.
Among the considerations are separate entrances for the middle and intermediate schools.
