Dunes Learning Center launches distance learning collection

PORTER — Although Dunes Learning Center has suspended its in-person education programs, it's offering a variety of online content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunes Learning Center launched its Distance Learning Collection to keep children educated and curious about the natural world from their homes and backyards. The collection is home to videos and activities covering topics such as birdwatching, tips for hiking, nature journaling, and more.

“In this unprecedented time, the education team is supporting teachers, students and families with the new Distance Learning Collection,” said executive director Geof Benson. “Until it’s safe to reopen campus, we’re fulfilling our mission of inspiring curiosity about nature online and on social media.”

Every Monday interpretive naturalist Nate Bibat, better known as “Neature Nate” in his activity series “Nature in Your Neighborhood,” ventures out into his own backyard and explores the unique plant and animal life that live there. Through short videos and activity suggestions, kids can follow along in their own yards or neighborhood parks.