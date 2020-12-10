Dunes Lodge FOP takes up bells for Salvation Army

MICHIGAN CITY — The Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge #75 will be ringing a bell for The Salvation Army of Michigan City this season, and collecting food and donations as well.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14 through 19, members of the FOP will be stationed at Kabelin’s Ace Hardware, 432 St. John Road, Michigan City to man a kettle, seeking donations to support The Salvation Army.
In addition to kettle donations, the FOP is asking the public to also make donations of food and toys to help with the seasonal assistance provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
Doug Samuelson, president of the FOP Dunes Lodge #75, said it has been a tradition for the FOP to ring at a red kettle at the local Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, playing on the tie between police officers and doughnuts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the lobby of Dunkin’ Donuts is unavailable, so the operation was moved to the Kabelin’s Ace Hardware store this year.
“Everything is different this year as a result of the pandemic and the challenges is has presented,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. “We’re so grateful that the FOP was able to still make this commitment to hold their weeklong bell ringing tradition and collect food and toys for us.”
This year, The Salvation Army will provide toys and/or food for more than 800 local families – up significantly from the average of about 600 families served in past years.
“We know the pandemic has been hard on a lot of people,” Samuelson said. “I know our officers are seeing a lot of people struggling every day as they answer calls. We’re just trying to help our local community as we have in the past.”
The Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge #75 includes active and retired officers, as well as associate members, from Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and gaming police.
According to Samuelson, this fundraising effort will kick off with a $200 donation from the FOP Dunes Lodge #75.
The Salvation Army of Michigan City offers several programs and services to help the community including food pantry, diaper bank, utility assistance, Pathway of Hope case management, youth summer camp, weekend backpack feeding program and more.
More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by visiting www.SAmichigancity.org or by calling 219-874-6885.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!