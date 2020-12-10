Dunes Lodge FOP takes up bells for Salvation Army

MICHIGAN CITY — The Fraternal Order of Police Dunes Lodge #75 will be ringing a bell for The Salvation Army of Michigan City this season, and collecting food and donations as well.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14 through 19, members of the FOP will be stationed at Kabelin’s Ace Hardware, 432 St. John Road, Michigan City to man a kettle, seeking donations to support The Salvation Army.

In addition to kettle donations, the FOP is asking the public to also make donations of food and toys to help with the seasonal assistance provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City.

Doug Samuelson, president of the FOP Dunes Lodge #75, said it has been a tradition for the FOP to ring at a red kettle at the local Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, playing on the tie between police officers and doughnuts.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the lobby of Dunkin’ Donuts is unavailable, so the operation was moved to the Kabelin’s Ace Hardware store this year.

“Everything is different this year as a result of the pandemic and the challenges is has presented,” said Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army. “We’re so grateful that the FOP was able to still make this commitment to hold their weeklong bell ringing tradition and collect food and toys for us.”