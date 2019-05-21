The word LaPorte is French for the door.

Economies, cultural attractions and tourism in LaPorte County are expected to get a boost so…

What to expect on a Young Eagles flight:

Ground School

Your pilot explains what will happen during the flight. You may talk about the airplane, go over the flight plan, and complete a preflight safety inspection of the aircraft.

Just before takeoff

Your pilot explains the interior of the airplane, including the operation of the door, safety belts, and instrument panel.

In the air

You will see some local sites alone with the pilot or with a few other Young Eagles. The pilot may offer you the chance to take controls

Back on the ground

There’s more time for you to ask questions about the flight, your pilot's experience and the plane.

Participants also receive an official Young Eagles logbook with a free EAA Student Membership and Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course kit.