This summer, Michigan City kids have a chance to again take to the skies.
For 25 years, the Experimental Aircraft Association has hosted the Young Eagles flight program to teach children ages 8-17 the excitement of aviation — for free.
“It’s designed to introduce kids to aviation, that there’s more to it than flying in an airliner,” said Dick Knapinski, senior communications adviser at the national EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wis. “And to let them know there are possibilities that are open to them, as part of the aviation industry and get them out to the local airport to discover that.”
“Our chapter, 966, has done this for many many years,” said Merle Miller, director of the Michigan City chapter of the EAA. “Several of our pilots, at their own expense, take kids for rides a couple of times per year.”
Members of the Michigan City chapter fly their own single-engine aircraft, many of which they have built.
"We fly in a small aircraft so that the youngster has a feel for being right in the airplane," Miller said. "It's a big difference between flying in a large aircraft and flying in a smaller airplane. You can even open a window."
The pilots start by explaining to their young passengers the basics of the aircraft, about the flight plan, and some important safety checks. This initial part is done on the ground and known as "ground school."
"We have a cornucopia of pilots in our group, some of whom are just getting started. They help with the ground school," Miller said. "We have others with thousands of hours flying aircraft, some with military experience."
Each flight generally takes 15 to 20 minutes.
"We fly around over the city and over the lake," Miller said. "You can see all the way to Chicago, you can see the sailboats in the summertime."
As they fly, the pilots answer any questions the children might have. Some kids even get to take the controls of the plane.
Glenn Dee, a member of the EAA and Young Eagles program pilot, says some kids are more eager than others to take the wheel on their first flight.
"I have four seats in my airplane so I can take up to three kids with me," Dee said of his 1955 Cessna 170. Dee says the enthusiasm varies when he offers the controls of the airplane, but everyone ends up enjoying their experience.
“The thing I like about it, I've been doing this for close to 25 years, and the smiles when you come back — there are lots of kids who are apprehensive when they get in the airplane and start taxiing out, but there is 100 percent of the time a smile on their face when they get back, guaranteed,” Dee said.
"Each student who flies with us gets a certificate and their picture taken standing at the front of the airplane with the pilot. It’s a real memento," Miller said.
Since the national Young Eagles program began in 1992, more than 2 million kids have participated.
"The original goal was 1 million by 2003," Knapinski said. "In 2016 Harrison Ford flew our 2 millionth Young Eagle."
Ford is just one famous former chairman of the program. Others include retired Gen. Chuck Yeager and late actor Cliff Robertson.
"The thing I think is really unique about the Young Eagles program is you get a logbook and a certificate. The next time, you can come out and get another flight," Dee said.
"The kid that comes out three, four or five times or more are the ones that are really interested in aviation and really might pursue it. So we're happy to do that."
Miller says the program has been very successful in encouraging kids to consider aviation as a career.
“Several of the youngsters have become interested in aviation and have gone on to be aircraft mechanics or pilots. Or wives of pilots,” he said. “Even love happens in the air.”
Michigan City’s EAA Chapter 966 plans three flight rallies per year. Contact the Michigan City Municipal Airport at 219-872-0121 or visit EAAchapter966.org for more information.