Educational videos air weekly on Michigan City cable channel

MICHIGAN CITY — Thanks to a partnership with EL Education and Access LaPorte County Media (ACLO-TV), educational videos are now airing daily each weekday on Michigan City Cable Channel 98.

That broadcast aligns with literacy lessons taking place in Michigan City Area Schools kindergarten, first-grade, and second-grade classrooms.

"Many of the videos are currently provided online as part of classroom assignments, but this will give children another option for viewing -- and re-viewing -- these lessons,” said Cathy Bildhauser, MCAS Director of Curriculum. “We hope many families with young children will tune in to Channel 98 daily to help support their students.”

The videos were created by EL Education, provider of a new language arts curriculum in use by MCAS at the elementary level this school year. The videos support early literacy skill development, leading to strong readers.

The videos run approximately 15-30 minutes each. They will be shown at 9 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m.

They begin with kindergtarten, then first and second grade. A new episode will be broadcast each weekday.