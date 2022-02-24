Effort to protect Lake Michigan poised to continue — for now

Legislation that could have scuttled a long-planned sewer project intended to keep human waste out of Lake Michigan has been revised by the Senate Utilities Committee.

As originally written, House Bill 1245 would have allowed lakefront homeowners with working septic systems in the LaPorte County town of Long Beach to opt-out of the sewer project for up to 20 years — potentially killing the project by hiking the costs for everyone else connecting to the sewer.

The utilities panel voted 8-3 to exempt the Long Beach sewer project from the underlying proposal, which it then unanimously agreed to advance to the full Senate for further action.

The Long Beach exemption isn't a done deal, however.

The exemption still can be deleted from the measure as it continues moving through the legislative process, particularly in the final days of the annual session in mid-March when provisions are added and removed practically in the blink of an eye.

Notably, the Long Beach exemption was championed by state Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the committee chairman, instead of state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, the sponsor, who presented all the other amendments adopted Thursday by the Senate panel.

Pressel insisted, however, he's not out to undermine the Long Beach sewer project.

The LaPorte County lawmaker said he simply wants to set appropriate statewide standards for septic systems, in part by prohibiting county health agencies from imposing septic system standards that are more stringent than state requirements.

"Once again, I want to say for the record, I had no idea this had anything to do with one community," Pressel said.

According to John Wall, a member of the Long Beach Town Council, if the sewer project with the Michigan City Sanitary District is unable to go forward due to excessive opt-outs among Lakeshore Drive homeowners, Long Beach will be on the hook for some $400,000 in preliminary engineering expenses, as well as having to deal with the ongoing problem of failing septic systems along the lakeshore.

The primary advocate for the opt-out option is an organization known as Hoosiers for Action LLC that state records show was established Nov. 11 on behalf of an unnamed principal by South Bend attorney Matthew C. Deputy, a former Indiana Republican Party staffer, and represented at the committee by Malika Butler, director of public affairs at the Taft law firm in Indianapolis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.