Election board president resigns amid vote tally controversy

He said the ballots after the mistake was discovered were counted on Tuesday.

There were no changes in the outcomes of any of the major races.

Tim Gust, the democratic nominee for State Representative from District 20, has asked the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate if any criminal violations were committed.

Gust said he has no evidence of any crimes but wants to make sure there were no improprieties and preserve the integrity of future elections.

If anything, he said the mistakes likely point to what he called “incompetence.”

“It shows laziness and people who are not double checking their work and I think that’s what we’re looking at across the board here,” Gust said.

Gust said he also tried to get an explanation from election officials but none of his messages have been returned.

He said answered were also not provided during a visit he paid to the county clerk’s office Tuesday in LaPorte.