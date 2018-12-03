LAPORTE — The spirits of Christmas past seemed present Sunday during a tour of four historic homes and a church decked out in holiday lights and decorations.
The sound of bells draped over a horse and the clickety-clack of hooves during carriage rides downtown enhanced the time machine-like experience of the 18th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour of Historic Homes.
"It’s lovely. Gorgeous," said Paula Swenson, of Valparaiso.
She and her neighbor, Terri McDonald, came for the first time after learning about the tour a few days ago.
"We love old houses, so here we are," Swenson said.
The atmosphere at each of the five stops was truly Christmas-like with pianists performing holiday favorites ranging from "Silent Night" to "Jingle Bells."
There were lights, trees and handrails wrapped in garland along with stockings and toy soldiers on some of the fireplace mantles in the homes with vintage wood floors.
Stephanie Skwiat and Sue Utpatel, from the Michigan City area, made St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, built in 1898 at 1000 Michigan Ave., their first stop.
For believers, the English Gothic Revival-style church with its stained glass windows, high ceilings and crucifixion of Jesus seemed like an open invitation to the true meaning of Christmas.
Skwiat said she goes on the tour every year and collects the booklets containing historical information about each of the buildings from every tour.
"I love the old homes, and I like to see what they’ve done decorating them. They’re beautiful," Skwiat said.
The tour also included a beautifully restored white, two-story house with brown shutters built around 1910 at 1510 Michigan Ave.
According to historical research, Edward and Gertrude Schadosky were its first residents.
Gertrude lived to 107, and her brother, James Sheldon, also resided there for a period of time.
Sheldon, a halfback on the University of Chicago football team, went on to coach football and basketball at Indiana University, according to historical research.
Mike and Sue Mollenhauer have lived at the Colonial Revival-style home surrounded by a white picket fence the past three years.
Sue Mollenhauer said the dwelling was empty for five years, but on frequent walks past the property with her dog, the house seemed to say, "'Buy me,' and we did."
She said the structure was still in great shape, but the kitchen and a couple of bathrooms were gutted as part of the restoration.
The original chandelier continues to hang from the kitchen ceiling.
"It was worth it," she said.
A two-story house built around 1910, originally the home of Edward and Grace Schafer, was another structure on the tour.
According to historians, Edward Schafer was a proficient musician from Chicago who came to LaPorte several times from 1891 to 1893 to play with the municipal band.
He later purchased a laundromat downtown.
Schafer died in 1943 when hit by a train, according to historians.
About a year ago, Paul and Karla Vincent purchased the seemingly mint-condition home with dark wood floors and slightly creaky stairs leading up to the second floor.
In the front yard, there were lighted reindeer figures and an inflatable Santa Claus and a snowman to get people in the holiday mood. Inside, garland mixed with pine cones was hung around hand railings and draped above windows.
Other first-timers impressed with the tour were Jason Matthews, 21, of Valparaiso, and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Williamson, 19, from Hanna.
"I’m very excited to see all of the different buildings and stuff," she said.
There was also a tour on Saturday, but rain kept down turnout. That dramatically improved Sunday, which was mostly dry with 40-degree temperatures.
The afternoon tour was hosted by People Engaged in Preservation, a group committed to maintaining the architectural heritage of the community.
Michael Rosenbaum, a volunteer, said there were close to 700 tickets sold just for the Sunday tour by 2 p.m.
He said ticket buyers were from as far away as Chicago, Merrillville and South Bend.