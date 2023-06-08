A Michigan City man who pleaded guilty last year to felony escape believes he's entitled to a shorter prison term because his breaking out of a sheriff's "paddy wagon" helped expose a weakness in law enforcement transportation security.

Master Porter, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison for escaping from a sheriff's department transport vehicle following his March 27, 2022, arrest in LaPorte County, according to court records.

Records show Porter was found by deputies walking near U.S. 20 after a witness called 911 to report they saw Porter repeatedly striking a woman in the head inside a vehicle parked at a Gallops gas station.

Porter initially fled when approached by sheriff's officers but eventually was detained in a nearby garage following a short chase, according to court records.

Records show officers then discovered Porter had several outstanding warrants and he was placed under arrest but again attempted to run away as he was being walked to a patrol vehicle.

Porter subsequently was placed in the sheriff's "paddy wagon" for transport to the LaPorte County Jail. But, along the way, Porter repeatedly kicked the vehicle's back door until it broke open and he escaped, according to court records.

Records show Porter was recaptured a few hours later.

Porter argued in a filing at the Indiana Court of Appeals that his three-year sentence for escape, the advisory sentence for a Level 5 felony, was excessive given his efforts to improve the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

"No one was harmed. The offense did not involve any weapons or threats. Instead, the officers discovered the security of their 'paddy wagon' was defective and susceptible to escape by merely repetitive kicking. Mr. Porter, fortunately, is not a dangerous individual, and, ultimately, an important lesson was learned by all," Porter said.

The three-judge appellate panel was unpersuaded.

It said Porter's prison term, negotiated as part of a plea deal, was not inappropriate given the nature of his offense and his extensive criminal record.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2