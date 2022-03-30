Farmers concerned about flood relief project

LAPORTE — A group of farmers worried about more standing water in their fields has come out against a plan to alleviate major flooding problems at a LaPorte County subdivision.

Several property owners along Kingsbury Creek who allege their land will be flooded by stormwater discharges from the subdivision voiced their concerns during Monday night’s LaPorte County Council meeting.

A contract for the $1 million project to carry stormwater from the Meadowview Estates subdivision to Kingsbury Creek was approved in early February by the LaPorte County Commissioners.

The funding was later approved by the LaPorte County Council.

Dairy farmer Andy Minich said the quality of their water from the spring-fed creek about three miles south of LaPorte would also be negatively impacted by stormwater discharges from the subdivision into the stream.

Minich said that he feels for the residents of Meadowview Estates and the major flooding problems they’ve experienced over the years but that there has to be another solution good for both sides.

“Decisions like this can vastly alter our water quality in our agricultural community. Until now, the County Council has only really heard one side of the story. Tonight, several people are here to share the other side of the story on the other end of the drainage pipe,” he said.

Harold Barr, whose farmland borders the creek, said he would have spoken up sooner but wasn’t notified the project was under consideration.

The plan calls for installing a 1,000-foot long and 36-inch wide drainage pipe to carry excess stormwater from the subdivision to the creek.

However, adjacent landowners claim the creek is in a designated wetland that doesn’t have the capacity to handle the discharges without spilling over further onto their property.

“I’ll lose tillable acres over that,” Barr said.

Dennis Lantz said the creek running through the middle of his property is already susceptible to flooding during heavy rains.

Lantz said the creek has overrun its banks by as much as 300 feet on his land without accepting stormwater discharges.

“1.3 million gallons a day is going to be the minimum that’s going to come down there and go through that ditch bank,” he said.

Sherry Banic said the creek floods her yard on the north side of her residence about once per year.

She also alleged the application for a permit from the state to construct the drainage pipe has “numerous errors,” such as describing the creek and its surrounding area as not being wetlands.

“I think it really needs to be really looked at again,” Banic said.

The project has been years in the making at Meadowview Estates, where basement flooding happens when sump pumps used continuously stop running during power outages and when they need replacing.

Several residents in tears from their constant battle with flood-related damage and mopping up floors recently thanked elected officials for their support of the project.

LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak suggested property owners near the creek take their concerns to the April 6 commissioners' meeting.

He said the commissioners have the authority to either continue with the project as planned or put a stop to it to try and find another solution.

“There needs to be more questions answered,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.