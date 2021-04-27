 Skip to main content
Fatal crash investigation closed U.S. 35 for hours, police say
LAPORTE COUNTY — A crash resulting in a fatality closed a portion of U.S. 35 for several hours Monday, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of the crash shortly after noon in the 3900 north block of the highway, according to a release from the agency.

Northbound and southbound lanes between Schultz Road and County Road 400 West were closed while officials investigated the crash.

All lanes of U.S. 35 were open by 3:33 p.m., police said.

Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said Tuesday more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

