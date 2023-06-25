MICHIGAN CITY — Three people were killed in a fiery crash Saturday morning on Interstate 94, near the Michigan City exit, Indiana State Police said.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, ISP troopers responded to reports of a crash along I-94 eastbound, two miles east of the Michigan City exit at U.S. 421. According to ISP's preliminary investigation, a white 2023 Kia had broken down and was parked in the inside shoulder emergency lane with its hazard lights on. The Kia's four occupants were waiting for roadside service to arrive when a gray 2017 Dodge Journey that was traveling eastbound drove onto the inside shoulder and hit the Kia.

The force of the collision pushed the Kia into the center lane of the interstate where it burst into flames, according to ISP. The driver of the Kia, 29-year-old Nirmit Alkesh Patel, was able to escape the car. However, the three passengers; 58-year-old Alkesh Patel, 54-year-old Hina Alkesh Patel and 30-year-old Aditi Nirmit Patel, were unable to escape and died. All four Kia occupants were from Apex, North Carolina.

The driver of the Dodge Journey, 41-year-old Jol Ranay Taylor, and his two passengers were not injured. Both Taylor, of Muscatine, Iowa, and Nirmit Alkesh Patel, were tested for intoxication. ISP said the test results are pending analysis by the Indiana Department of Toxicology. Chemical tests for intoxication are legally required in fatal crashes.

Interstate 94 was closed for several hours Saturday. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the LaPorte County Coroner, the Coolspring Township Fire Department, the LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services and the ISP Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted at the scene.

