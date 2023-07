WESTVILLE — A Valparaiso man died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the area of Ind. Hwy. 2 and Old State Road 2 near Westville, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

An investigation by Deputy Matthew Disbrow determined that a black 2014 GMC Sierra pickup left the highway for unspecified reasons, headed into a deep ditch and came to rest in a nearby field.

When deputies arrived shortly after 2 a.m. they found the vehicle's two occupants: Allan M. Vanblaircom, 55, had suffered an upper-body injury; and Ashlee S. Perrin, 28, of Skokie, Illinois, apparently was uninjured.

Records show that Vanblaircom was transported to Northwest Health–Porter in Valparaiso, where he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Department said the incident is being investigated by its Fatal Alcohol Crash Team. Toxicology results are pending.

