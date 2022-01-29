Feedback sought on income tax increase in LaPorte

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Council wants feedback from all 11 municipalities in the county before deciding on whether to raise the local income tax to bolster public safety.

The council on Monday voted to ask those governing bodies, at their next meetings, to support or reject a resolution in support of a higher tax.

The motion was made by Councilman Mark Yagelski, who believes a vote in those communities will reveal if lack of public safety money for things like higher salaries is an issue across the county.

Yagelski said he expects the input to be helpful when it’s time for the council to decide the issue.

“We’ll have some data to go with,” he said.

The decision came after a presentation by LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody, who’s calling for a 50 cent increase in the 0.95% tax.

Dermody said the higher tax would provide a new source of incoming revenue for solving long term what he described as a “public safety crisis.”

Without more funding, Dermody predicted shortages in manpower and quality of work will suffer when experienced personnel leave for much higher pay and are replaced by people with little or no prior service.

He said the already difficult task of filling job openings would become worse if salaries don't draw enough applicants.

“Right now, there’s a paramedic position available that’s been open for four months at the county. Not one application,” Dermody said.

Dermody said he would like to use the city’s share of additional tax money to hire more police officers and keep salaries competitive.

Dermody also said the income tax rate in LaPorte County is very close to the bottom of what’s assessed in other Indiana counties and would still be 20% below the state average even with an increase.

He also said a higher income tax would help replace millions of dollars municipalities lost when property taxes were lowered from state tax caps imposed several years ago.

LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias said a better option is the state creating a public safety trust fund to share with local governments and contributing money annually into the account.

Matias said a projected $5 billion state surplus at the end June should be used to create the fund.

“No county tax increase. Just a smarter way to use the money that’s already collected from the hard-working taxpayers of our county,” she said.

State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, said he doesn’t believe such a fund would gain majority support at the statehouse.

He said the legislature gave counties the option of imposing an income tax to better meet their financial needs.

Pressel said that all but four Indiana counties assess a higher income tax rate and that LaPorte County not wanting to use the income tax as more of a revenue generating tool like most counties would probably be frowned upon by a majority of his fellow lawmakers.

“That’s a tough question for me to be able explain,” Pressel said.

Last month, the council gave police and ambulance workers a 6% raise for this year along with a $4,000 bonus to be reflected on paychecks over the next 24 months.

Many people complained it wasn’t nearly enough to compete with salaries up to $10,000 higher in surrounding areas.

Dermody, citing increased gun violence in Michigan City and drug overdoses countywide, said greater demands placed on emergency responders also need to be reflected in their compensation.

No specific timetable has been set for making a decision, but the desire is to have more dollars to further elevate first responder salaries as soon as next year, officials said.

