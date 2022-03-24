Feeling crowded, farmers oppose more housing

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County farmers already feeling crowded and harassed by growth in residential development are voicing opposition to a proposed subdivision close to their fields.

The LaPorte County Commissioners on March 16 gave preliminary approval to rezone about half of a 166-acre parcel along Ind. 2 near Rolling Prairie from agricultural to residential.

The remainder of the mostly undeveloped wooded parcel is already zoned for residential use.

The Planning Commission had given a favorable recommendation Feb. 22 to the rezoning sought by Sloan Avenue Land Opportunities.

But farmer Jim Paarlberg of 4701 E. 300 North said he’s lost count of the obscene gestures flashed at him over the years by drivers passing him from behind while he drives his slow-moving tractor going in and out of his fields.

“Sometimes we get saluted, and it’s usually not a friendly salute,” he said.

Paarlberg raises crops like tomatoes, onion sets, garlic and seed corn in what used to be a more rural environment. In addition to the increased traffic development brings, he and other nearby farmers are concerned about the impact chemicals sprayed on crops adjacent to the proposed subdivision might have on residents.

They also don’t want to hear any more complaints about farm-related characteristics like the smell of manure applied in their fields.

“People that move out to the country sometimes don’t understand all of the things we do, and then we have to deal with the consequences of that,” Paarlberg said.

Farmer Joe Baltes questioned the need for more housing in the area, saying there are still 30 undeveloped parcels in a nearby subdivision.

“Why are we proposing to build another housing development before that one is filled up?” he asked.

Baltes operates a hog farm and raises crops to the south and north of the proposed housing development.

Dairy farmer Mike Eckovich said he also wondered if storm runoff would make its way from the subdivision to adjacent farmland and take some of the manure and chemicals applied in the fields into ditches and retention ponds.

Commission President Sheila Matias said her biggest concern is sprayed chemicals drifting into residential areas and fields being flooded by stormwater from the subdivision.

“I know the plan commission has struggled with this, and that’s why their vote was not unanimous,” Matias said.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said the development plans include methods for controlling drainage, along with vegetation buffers to help reduce odors and prevent chemical exposure.

He said that LaPorte County needs more new housing and that property tax revenue would be generated by the subdivision.

“At least move it forward so we can get some answers to these questions to make sure that if they’re going to do it, they do it right,” Mrozinski said.

The commissioners decided to meet with the developers and other stakeholders to try and have their concerns addressed before making a final decision, possibly at their next meeting April 6.

