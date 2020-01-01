MICHIGAN CITY — Five million miniature lights gave a magical glow to Washington Park.
Indeed, the annual Festival of Lights is a big draw to the park and the periodic unseasonably warm temperatures made the visit even more pleasant.
On a recent night, children gleefully ran around the 40 sparkling acres at the lakefront park. Many of their parents and grandparents also seemed like kids again.
"It just warms my heart to see their expressions and their enjoyment and excitement. It’s special. Very much,’’ said Grace Russell.
The lifelong Michigan City resident took her children there when they were young.
This time, she was with her daughter, Stephanie Williamson, and her two grandsons, Gabe, 11 and James, 5.
"You got take advantage of a night like this. It’s the best. It’s awesome,’’ Williamson said.
The annual Festival of Lights, voted by the American Bus Association in 2006 as one of the top 100 destinations in the U.S., ran through Jan. 4.
Dana Presley of La Porte and her three children, Madden, 11, Ellie, 9, and Grayson, 5, were also on foot with faces beaming.
Santa in his sleigh pulled by reindeer was among their favorite lighted displays.
"We have a lot of fun every year,’’ said Presley, who also came with her parents while growing up.
Jill Hines also of Michigan City brought her four children Adrianna, 8, Liam, 6, Aylah, 3, and Keira, 2, and her oldest daughter’s best friend, Maycie White.
The Festival of Lights started in 1981 with a single lighted Christmas tree figure.
By the early 90s, it grew to about 50 lighted displays and more, including a gingerbread house, were later added.
Among the other figures are snowmen, angels and dinosaurs.
The lights are put up and maintained by the park department.
Jack Arnett, executive director of the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the lights draw people from throughout the Region and help keep Michigan City in the minds of people as a place to go throughout the year.
He said the lights also generate a lot of compliments and gratitude expressed in hits on the LCCVB’s website and Facebook page.