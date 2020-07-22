You are the owner of this article.
Fiddlehead Restaurant temporarily closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Fiddlehead Restaurant temporarily closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Fiddlehead Restaurant FILE

Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City. 

 File Photo

MICHIGAN CITY — A positive coronavirus case has temporarily closed down another popular Region restaurant Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon Fiddlehead Restaurant, at 422 Franklin St. in Michigan City, announced its immediate closure after one of the kitchen staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company announcement on Facebook.

During the closure, the business owners are having the entire staff tested and the establishment will also be professionally sanitized and cleaned.

“We have taken all precautions and have always followed the guidelines of health officials and the CDC,” the statement said. "Please be patient as we navigate these uncertain times and decide the safest time for reopening. Thank you to all our valued guests for your continued support and well wishes.”

The business could not immediately be reached Wednesday night.

