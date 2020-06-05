You are the owner of this article.
Final count shows same winners in LaPorte Council primary
Final count shows same winners in LaPorte Council primary

Voting stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAPORTE — The count is finally complete in LaPorte County and only the numbers changed, not the names of the winners and losers in the at-large county council races.

On the Republican side, Earl Cunningham, a former county councilman, led the pack of five candidates for the three seats with 25.5% of the vote followed by Brett Kessler with 22.6% and Connie Gramarossa with 20.7%. The other two candidates were Adam Koronka and Joe Smith with 16% and 15.2% respectively.

For the Democrats, incumbents Jeff Santana, with 25.1%, and Mike Mollenhauer, with 24.3%, will each vie for another term, but they will be joined by Matthew Bernacchi, who finished with 18.9% of the vote to edge out incumbent Sean Quinn with 18.4%. The difference was just 109 votes in the unofficial count. The fifth candidate was James Lane with 13.3%.

