Final count shows same winners in LaPorte Council primary

LAPORTE — The count is finally complete in LaPorte County and only the numbers changed, not the names of the winners and losers in the at-large county council races.

On the Republican side, Earl Cunningham, a former county councilman, led the pack of five candidates for the three seats with 25.5% of the vote followed by Brett Kessler with 22.6% and Connie Gramarossa with 20.7%. The other two candidates were Adam Koronka and Joe Smith with 16% and 15.2% respectively.

For the Democrats, incumbents Jeff Santana, with 25.1%, and Mike Mollenhauer, with 24.3%, will each vie for another term, but they will be joined by Matthew Bernacchi, who finished with 18.9% of the vote to edge out incumbent Sean Quinn with 18.4%. The difference was just 109 votes in the unofficial count. The fifth candidate was James Lane with 13.3%.

