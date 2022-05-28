Final graduation in historic LaCrosse High School

LACROSSE — When the 28 graduates of LaCrosse High School left the gym following graduation Friday, they weren’t just starting another chapter in their lives. They were marking the closing chapter in a local landmark.

“It’s an honor because it’s history,” said Jonah Sievers, a graduating senior who joins the Navy in July. “I hope the next generation carries on the legacy of this building to the next one.”

LaCrosse High School officially closed following graduation. Built in 1915, it is believed to be the oldest high school building in Indiana still functioning as a high school.

The gym, the school’s newer part, was built in 1950.

As part of a reorganization plan, Wanatah Public School, the school district’s only other school, is adding five classrooms for the high school.

Wanatah currently houses pre-K through eighth grade. The Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. has 320 students. High school enrollment is 108.

“It’s so small and compact,” Sievers said of the building. “It’s a family."

As LHS Principal Brian McMahan explained, the school district is transitioning to one building at Wanatah. The new school names are Tri-Township Jr./Sr. High School and Tri-Township Elementary School.

A 2001 LHS graduate, McMahan is finishing his 16th year in the school system, fourth as principal.

For McMahan and others, the move is bittersweet.

“I loved teaching in this building, and I have a lot of memories here,” the principal said. “Now, with the move, we’ll be able to expand and grow the curriculum.”

When McMahan attended LaCrosse, the building housed grades K-5 and 9-12, with middle grades taught at Wanatah. Tri-Township was a trustee-run school district until 2012, with the corporation taking in Prairie, Cass and Dewey townships.

“This has been 10 years in the making,” McMahan said.

With a small school system, the principal said, some students are headed for college, while others have jobs, will enter the military or attend trade schools.

Tri-Township School Superintendent Kelly Shepherd said he’s “really excited about the opportunities all in one campus” with the move eight miles north to Wanatah. With additional empty classrooms available there, Shepherd sees the potential for new programs, including cadet teaching, at the new site.

Shepherd is also hopeful that the move closer to Valparaiso may attract families to the area and increase enrollment.

The superintendent added that no definite plans have been made about the 107-year-old school building. The gym will still be used for interscholastic sports, including basketball and volleyball.

Standing in the gym, awaiting the arrival of graduates, was guest speaker Harold Welter, longtime sports announcer with radio station WKVI in Knox. Looking at the gym floor, which is 10 feet shorter than regulation courts, Welter noted, “It’s just an old-fashioned gym that takes you back to the heyday of Indiana basketball.”

Among those in the audience was Mike Koselke, a 1992 LHS graduate who was there for his nephew, Ian Doms. “I have a lot of very good memories about this school and my classmates,” Koselke said. “I wouldn’t change a thing about this place.”

Koselke’s son Kade just completed his freshman year in the old building and is now headed for the newer facility.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” Kade Koselke said. “I’ve been in the new part, and it’s cool. The old building is also cool and it’s historic.”

In his address, Welter charged the graduates, “You have been chosen for greatness,” adding that the challenge is defining greatness.

A veteran of 57 years of broadcasting, Welter said the greatest people he’s ever encountered put others before themselves and found greatness in helping others.

Kyle Gorski, an honors graduate headed for Purdue University to study agribusiness, called high school a “launching point” for students’ futures.

“There’s a lot of history here,” Gorski said of the old school. “It’s small, so everyone knows everyone. There’s a special one-on-one connection.”

Jasmine Johnson, another graduating senior, said she’ll miss her teachers, some of whom were working that evening prior to graduation, cleaning out their former classrooms.

As is usually the case at graduations, some students decorated their mortarboards. In a tribute to the famous artist, Jersie Bartels put “Here I Gogh” on her graduation gear.

“I like art and painting, and I thought this would be fun,” she said.

After graduating, Bartels said she’ll miss “how close everyone was, and how everyone had everybody’s back.”

Ian Zrodlowski brought a stuffed dog for classmates to sign. He said he’ll miss the closeness within the school and “the luxury of knowing I didn’t have to go to work.”

Keegan McArdle called high school “an unforgettable journey that has prepared us for the future.”

Brendan Tarter plans to study automotives at Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette. Citing the people and memories made at LaCrosse, he added, “It’s kinda surreal, to be the last class.”

