Fire destroys barn at dairy farm

LAPORTE — Fire destroyed a barn full of hay at a dairy farm Tuesday morning outside LaPorte.

Volunteer firefighters from Scipio Township and other agencies responded to the blaze at 4282 S. 425 West at about 8 a.m.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot, metal-sided hay barn at Minich Dairy Farm was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Scipio Township Firefighter Andrew McGuire said.

“The whole roof had collapsed already by the time we got here,” McGuire said.

He said the primary focus was keeping the flames from spreading to two nearby outbuildings, which they were able to accomplish.

McGuire said the owners and their workers removed animals away from the barn and two nearby outbuildings to safety.

“We don’t have any animal fatalities as of right now,” McGuire said shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Valerie Minich, one of the owners of the farm, helped move two horses out of a pasture a few hundred feet away from the intense heat and flames to the backyard of the nearby farmhouse.

An emotional Minich declined further comment.