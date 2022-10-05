Fire engulfs former factory building

LAPORTE — Firefighters from multiple agencies worked through the night to gain control of a blaze that destroyed a former factory in the city’s downtown area.

Flames lighting up the sky above the former American Rubber plant at 315 Brighton St. were still visible after sunrise.

Brighton Street resident Kellyanne Harwood said she was getting ready for bed when she heard the approaching sirens of numerous emergency responders after midnight.

Harwood said she looked out her window and saw heavy smoke coming from the several-hundred-feet long building, then she saw the flames once she made the short walk to the scene.

“I've never seen anything like that in my life. They were just blasting the flames with water, and the flames just kept getting higher and coming out of the building,” she said.

Harwood said she also heard what sounded like mild explosions.

“It was scary,” she said.

Firefighters were also focused on making sure the flames didn’t spread to a water tower in the middle of the horseshoe-shaped complex in the residential neighborhood along the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Josh Montemayor owns nearby Mickey’s Bar on Tipton Street.

He witnessed parts of the fire-ravaged building cave in after learning about the blaze from customers walking into his establishment.

“The building started collapsing on the front end. Just now on the back end it started collapsing,” he said early Wednesday.

Montemayor also complimented firefighters for keeping the fire contained to the property.

Ricky Probst, another Brighton Street resident, said the size of the fire caught him by surprise after he found out about the blaze on social media.

“There were flames coming out the windows and everything else in there,” he said.

Firefighters from LaPorte and other surrounding agencies including Center Township, Coolspring Township and Kankakee Township responded to the fire.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said that there are no indications yet on what caused the fire but that the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to assist in the investigation.

Snyder said the building was being used to store plastic bottles containing hand sanitizer. He said there were numerous pallets of sanitizer which, being alcohol-based, were a factor in the fire spreading so rapidly.

"There were skids of it. There were skids stacked on each other for the length of the building in a couple of different bays," he said.

Snyder said the water tower did not appear to be damaged. He said the heat was so intense it could have melted the steel on the tower, but the metal was kept cool from constantly being sprayed with water.

LaPorte County Building Commissioner Mike Polan said people going by to see what's left of the fire and the building were advised to stay at least 30 feet away from the structure to avoid possible injury should other parts of the structure collapse.

Several nearby residents said they've seen people breaking into the building in recent years.

Snyder said whether any homeless people were living there has not been confirmed.

"That's something the investigation will have to look into as they move forward," he said.