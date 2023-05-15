LAPORTE — A fire late Monday morning heavily damaged a farmhouse built around 1870 outside the city.

Carla Marhanka said she and her husband, Mitch, lived in the two-story residence for more than 30 years. Their two daughters were raised there.

Marhanka said nobody was home when the fire erupted: “We were all at work.”

She was in her third-grade classroom teaching at nearby Kingsbury Elementary School when notified about the blaze.

Flames were showing on both levels of the structure when firefighters were called about 11 a.m. in the area of 400 South and 350 West.

Marhanka said learning about the fire, then seeing it after rushing home, made her "nauseous.” She said she had a lot of old furniture inside, including some that belonged to her mother.

Most of all, she was grieving the possible loss of family pictures, especially those of her daughters when they were babies and during their weddings.

“That, to me, is the worst thing. Everything we’ve taken for the last 39 years is in there,” she said.

The Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by volunteer firefighters from Kingsbury, Noble Township and Westville in putting out the blaze.

Scipio Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said it’ll be up to the couple’s insurance company to decide whether the home is a total loss. He didn’t reveal, specifically, what items were destroyed, but much of the contents will be salvageable.

Fenstermaker said the Indiana fire marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Foul play is not suspected.

Fenstermaker said there were no injuries.