First graders show heart for seniors on Valentine's Day

LAPORTE — A group of senior citizens on Valentine’s Day are feeling the love from Valentine's Day cards made from scratch by more than 50 first graders at Handley Elementary School in LaPorte.
The cards were made last week to be delivered to residents at Brentwood Assisted Living.
Isabella Villa wrote on her card, made from construction paper and other materials like glitter and glue sticks, “I hope you feel better.”
“You are loved,” Brantley Bennett wrote on his card.
Aleah Gilbert asked her card go specifically to her grandmother, who is in assisted living while recovering from a fall.
The children had no idea they were going to make Valentine’s Day cards until the final hour of school, when they were escorted from the library to the classroom of first grade teacher Morgan Wright, where crafting materials filled the tables.
The kids seemed both excited and heartfelt when informed about the project and reason for it.
They were given heart-shaped suckers for their efforts, completed in about half an hour.
Jackie Dermody, who came up with the idea, said her objective was showing kids the value of doing good for others, including those they don’t know. Dermody is wife of LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody.
“They might not have family members or people coming to visit them, and just a little thing like a Valentine card can really brighten their day,” she said of the assisted living residents.
The cards kicked off her initiative to get more people into giving back.
Dermody, Wright and first-grade teachers Haley Hannon and Jamie Tobar and Principal Pam Upp assisted students.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for them to learn that there’s lots of different people in the world they don’t know that they can help if they wanted to,” Wright said.
Dermody said her mission is getting back to a time when doing for others, and making time to do it, was not in such short supply.
Her initiative is still a work in progress, but she’s already reached out to coaches at LaPorte High School about student athletes doing some type of public service work during their respective seasons.
She is also putting other irons in the fire.
“Cleaning up, picking up. Giving back to others. Whatever. I think it’s important to get our kids involved first and foremost,” she said.