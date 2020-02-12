First graders show heart for seniors on Valentine's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“They might not have family members or people coming to visit them, and just a little thing like a Valentine card can really brighten their day,” she said of the assisted living residents.

The cards kicked off her initiative to get more people into giving back.

Dermody, Wright and first-grade teachers Haley Hannon and Jamie Tobar and Principal Pam Upp assisted students.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for them to learn that there’s lots of different people in the world they don’t know that they can help if they wanted to,” Wright said.

Dermody said her mission is getting back to a time when doing for others, and making time to do it, was not in such short supply.

Her initiative is still a work in progress, but she’s already reached out to coaches at LaPorte High School about student athletes doing some type of public service work during their respective seasons.

She is also putting other irons in the fire.

“Cleaning up, picking up. Giving back to others. Whatever. I think it’s important to get our kids involved first and foremost,” she said.