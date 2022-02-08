Flood relief on the way for LaPorte County subdivision

LAPORTE — Residents of a large subdivision in LaPorte County will see relief from long-standing problems with flooding.

The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners last week approved a contract of slightly more than $1 million to improve drainage at Meadowview Estates.

Commissioner Joe Haney said many of the residents operate two sump pumps at a time from spring to fall to keep their basements dry and keep an extra one in stock to plug in right away should one of the pumps go out.

“I’m glad we’re finally moving it forward here,” said Haney, who made addressing the issue a top priority after taking his seat on the governing body for the first time last year.

The bid submitted by Woodruff and Sons of Michigan City was about half as much as the next lowest of the five other bids.

Haney said the plan is to run a drainage pipe about 1,000 feet to carry excess stormwater from the subdivision three miles south of LaPorte to Kingsbury Ditch.

He said the project will also alleviate flooding from other developments, farmland and roads in the surrounding area.

Haney said flooding became an issue several years ago when the subdivision expanded and other developments emerged around it.

The area with a high water table began holding more water than it was able to drain.

“It’s just kind of a culmination of a series of unfortunate events that led to the position they’re in today,” he said.

Haney said the hope is to begin the project as soon as possible.

The commissioners also approved a $2.4 million bid from Rieth Riley Construction of LaPorte on two road projects.

LaPorte County Planner Mitch Bishop said the bid is for resurfacing a stretch of 500 West between U.S. 6 and Indiana 2 and 150 North eight miles from Lofgren Road to the St. Joseph County line.

Bishop said new shoulders and striping on both roads are included in the work, which must receive final approval by the LaPorte County Council.

The state is providing $1 million toward the cost of the projects under its Community Crossings program, which awards road money to local governments providing dollars toward the improvements.

Bishop said LaPorte County has been receiving at or close to the $1 million annual maximum under the program over the past several years.

