Former Valparaiso man arrested for child molestation, extradited to LaPorte County after fleeing to Mexico

A former Valparaiso resident has been arrested for child molestation after fleeing to Mexico in 2021, according to LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Derek Allen.

On September 18, 2021, LaPorte County Sheriff Deputy Scott Lanoue responded to a residence in Springfield Township regarding a sex offense involving a juvenile. A follow-up investigation led by Detective Gabe Struss identified the accused as 30-year-old Alexander E. Perez.

On October 20, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez. The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, or FAST, which is comprised of Sgts. Brett Swanson and Keith Wilson of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and Cpl. Nick Krause of the Michigan City Police Department, launched an investigation into Perez's whereabouts. The team discovered Perez had fled to Mexico.

FAST worked with both U.S.- and Mexico-based federal agencies, and in December of 2021, Perez was arrested in Mexico City. He was then transferred to the San Diego California County Jail.

On April 22, 2022, Perez was extradited back to Indiana and booked into the LaPorte County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

“The members of FAST are commended for their exhaustive efforts and attention to detail," Allen said in a press release. "Their persistence, coupled with their ongoing productive partnerships with several federal agencies, was instrumental in successfully locating and arresting Perez."

