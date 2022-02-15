Founder of Pioneer Land dies at 73

LAPORTE — Funeral services were still pending Monday for a man known as the father of the popular Pioneer Land at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.

Dick Reel, a retired Purdue Extension agent in LaPorte County, died Sunday. He was 73.

Matt Schafer, a corn and soybean grower from LaCrosse, called Reel “an institution.”

He said it’s going to be very strange not seeing Reel in his 1800s clothing at Pioneer Land during this year’s LaPorte County Fair.

“When the community loses somebody like that it’s never the same. We’re all going to miss him,” he said.

Reel was a driving force in creating Pioneer Land in 1995 and maintaining what became a destination featuring more than a dozen 1800s style buildings, such as a log cabin, blacksmith shop, one-room school house and general store.

Volunteers dressed in clothing from the period work in the buildings during the fair, school tours and Christmas at Pioneer Land every first weekend in December.

Reel did everything from helping construct the buildings to leading fundraising drives to pay for new structures and their upkeep.

Carl Schultz, a longtime volunteer at Pioneer Land, said Reel also used his skills at woodworking to make bowls and benches, often selling for hundreds of dollars apiece in fundraising auctions for the village.

Schultz said there has never been an admission fee because Reel wanted Pioneer Land to belong to the community.

“Without him, there would be no Pioneer Land. He’s been our boss, mentor and leader for all of those years,” he said.

About five months ago, Reel appointed Dana Hayes to replace him as the person in charge at Pioneer Land when he could no longer serve in that capacity.

Schultz said Hayes has been a Pioneer Land volunteer for the past several years.

“She’ll do a good job and all of us at Pioneer Land will help her. We’ll be fine,” Schultz said.

