Franciscan Health Foundation expands thermometer donations

MICHIGAN CITY — After spearheading a project to raise funds for the donation of 2,000 thermometers to Michigan City Area Schools families, the Franciscan Health Foundation has extended that outreach to Head Start of LaPorte County.
The Franciscan Health Foundation received a request from the program, which promotes school readiness of children between the ages of 3 and 5 from low-income families through education, health, social and other services.
The Foundation agreed to buy the thermometers with contributions to the Franciscan Health Michigan City Thermometers Project, resulting in the donation of more than 100 thermometers to Paladin, Inc., the nonprofit that runs Head Start of LaPorte County. The thermometers will help families monitor temperatures to mitigate COVID-19 community spread.
“With everything going on around us there are still servants out there willing to help. We appreciate the kind donation of the thermometers which will be given to each Head Start family so they can be on top of keeping their children healthy,” said Nila Williams, community partner coordinator for Head Start of LaPorte County.
“The Franciscan Health Foundation remains committed to helping the communities we serve stay safe and healthy through our Community Health and Wellness Fund, and we were happy to work with our Michigan City hospital to help Paladin – Head Start provide their families with thermometers,” said Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Deborah Tatum.
In addition to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Community Health and Wellness Fund, the Preparedness & Response Fund is currently accepting donations to assist in the fight against COVID-19.
Donations to the fund have enabled the healthcare system to purchase oxygen flow devices to assist with breathing and recovery in COVID-positive patients, infrared thermometers for temperature checks of employees and visitors and sanitizing stations to clean equipment. Donations can be made to the Preparedness & Response Fund at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org/COVID-19.
