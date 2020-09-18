Franciscan Health Foundation expands thermometer donations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — After spearheading a project to raise funds for the donation of 2,000 thermometers to Michigan City Area Schools families, the Franciscan Health Foundation has extended that outreach to Head Start of LaPorte County.

The Franciscan Health Foundation received a request from the program, which promotes school readiness of children between the ages of 3 and 5 from low-income families through education, health, social and other services.

The Foundation agreed to buy the thermometers with contributions to the Franciscan Health Michigan City Thermometers Project, resulting in the donation of more than 100 thermometers to Paladin, Inc., the nonprofit that runs Head Start of LaPorte County. The thermometers will help families monitor temperatures to mitigate COVID-19 community spread.

“With everything going on around us there are still servants out there willing to help. We appreciate the kind donation of the thermometers which will be given to each Head Start family so they can be on top of keeping their children healthy,” said Nila Williams, community partner coordinator for Head Start of LaPorte County.